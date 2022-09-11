OMG Network Price Reaches $1.93 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $270.51 million and $31.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00008920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032785 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omisego.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.