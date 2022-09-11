Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00009911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00282523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001278 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002340 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $653.70 or 0.02944829 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,371 coins and its circulating supply is 563,055 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

