Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Research Coverage Started at ING Group

ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OMC has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

