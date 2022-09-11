Only1 Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Only1 has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $1.02 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. The official website for Only1 is only1.io. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

