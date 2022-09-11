Only1 Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Only1 has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $947,871.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. The official website for Only1 is only1.io. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

