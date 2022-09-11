Onooks (OOKS) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week

Onooks (OOKS) traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $93,823.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00774387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014866 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019649 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
