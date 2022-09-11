Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $300.59 million, a P/E ratio of -412.33 and a beta of 0.69. Ooma has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ooma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

