Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.
Ooma Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $24.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Read More
