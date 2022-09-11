Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 351.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Ooma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 81.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

