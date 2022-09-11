OpenDAO Market Cap Reaches $29.54 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $29.54 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00058975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00067986 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076239 BTC.

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

