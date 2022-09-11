OpenDAO Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $28.42 million and $1.80 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00074919 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.