OpenOcean Price Tops $0.0278 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $645,976.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002077 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

