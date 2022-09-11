Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Opium has a market capitalization of $818,257.17 and approximately $43,702.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.63 or 0.99851332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036384 BTC.

About Opium

OPIUM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network. Opium’s official website is www.opium.network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

