Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.1 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $5,151,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

