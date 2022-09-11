Opsens (TSE:OPS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Opsens Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$2.74 on Thursday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$298.03 million and a PE ratio of -46.44.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Opsens will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

