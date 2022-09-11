OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.19 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

