OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.19 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Featured Stories
