Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits One Day Volume of $636,647.00

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications.”

