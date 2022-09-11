Orchid Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $79.58 million and $5.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

