Orient Walt Price Hits $0.0040 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $369,089.85 and approximately $142.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Orient Walt Profile

HTDF is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com.

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

