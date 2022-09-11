Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $365,739.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $365,739.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

