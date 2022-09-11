OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $843,191.00

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $78.61 million and approximately $843,191.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.73 or 1.00004272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036618 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

