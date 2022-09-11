Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Origo (OGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $211,068.83 and $30.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography.To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

