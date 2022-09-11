OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $526.34

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.34 ($6.36) and traded as high as GBX 548.50 ($6.63). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 545.50 ($6.59), with a volume of 549,475 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 737.40 ($8.91).

The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 641.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 526.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

