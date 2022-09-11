OST (OST) Reaches Market Cap of $400,517.69

OST (OST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. OST has a market capitalization of $400,517.69 and $14,477.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,657.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005483 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00075645 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official website is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

