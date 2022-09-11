Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $475,205.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $475,205.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,591.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.46 or 0.08199626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00178396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00290297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00731293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00604864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000963 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,852,333 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.