Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

