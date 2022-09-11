Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $231,288.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $231,288.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,570,352 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

