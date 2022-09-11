Oxygen (OXY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $295,217.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $295,217.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,564,411 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

