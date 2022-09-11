PAC Protocol Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $47,512.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,140,449,462 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

