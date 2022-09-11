Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 11.3% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares were up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 191,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,506,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,407,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

