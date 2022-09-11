PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.68.

Shares of PD opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

