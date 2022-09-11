PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.68.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.