PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.
PagerDuty Price Performance
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at PagerDuty
In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Read More
