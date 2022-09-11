Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palatin Technologies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PTN stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

