PalGold (PALG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67,333.38

PalGold (PALG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $67,333.38 and $9,099.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PalGold has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00776825 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014500 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019846 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About PalGold
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1.
PalGold Coin Trading
