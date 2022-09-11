Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.56 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.08 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.28 ($0.23), with a volume of 9,195,245 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.55. The stock has a market cap of £369.50 million and a P/E ratio of 642.67.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.