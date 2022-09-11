Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $6.17 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $222,040.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin (CRYPTO:PNG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,806,491 coins. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.