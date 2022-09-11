Paralink Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $455,520.18 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Paralink Network has a market cap of $455,520.18 and $45,992.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paralink Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,696.77 or 1.00308111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036698 BTC.

Paralink Network Coin Profile

Paralink Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

