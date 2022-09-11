Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

PRMRF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

PRMRF opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

