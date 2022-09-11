Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.94. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

