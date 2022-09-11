Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Cap Hits $28.07 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $9.02 or 0.00041825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $28.07 million and $7.34 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

PSG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. Facebook | Instagram | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

