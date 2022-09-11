Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Parke Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
PKBK stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.79. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
