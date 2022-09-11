Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

PKBK stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.79. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Parke Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

