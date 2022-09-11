PARSIQ Price Tops $0.12 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.94 million and $1.37 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.77 or 0.99913975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036973 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

