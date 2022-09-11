Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $4.85 million and $3,952.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032785 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,434,641 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

