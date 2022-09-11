Pascal (PASC) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Pascal (PASC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Pascal has a market capitalization of $426,913.06 and $45.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pascal has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00776532 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pascal Profile
Pascal is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,956,000 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org.
