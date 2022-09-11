Pastel (PSL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Pastel (PSL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pastel has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1.15 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Pastel Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork.
Buying and Selling Pastel
Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.