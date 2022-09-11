Pastel (PSL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Pastel (PSL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pastel has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1.15 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pastel alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork.

Buying and Selling Pastel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.