Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,042 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,042 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $97,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 25.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Stories

