Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,042 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,042 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $97,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
