Pawtocol (UPI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.59 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $355,624.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

UPI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem. Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

