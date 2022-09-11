Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.58 million and $5.32 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

