Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.50 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

