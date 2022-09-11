Paybswap (PAYB) Reaches Market Cap of $39,435.64

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $39,435.64 and approximately $113.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00776051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.

