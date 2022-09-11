Paycoin (PCI) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paycoin has a total market cap of $85.87 million and approximately $192,593.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paycoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006987 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

Paycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

